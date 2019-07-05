ATLANTA — On Tuesday morning, Georgia's highest court will hear another round of arguments in the Tara Grinstead case.

Grinstead is the South Georgia teacher and beauty queen killed more than a decade ago.

Her accused killer, Ryan Duke, is appealing a pre-trial ruling over whether the state should pay for an investigator and experts.

Those arguments will begin at 10 a.m. in Atlanta.

