OCILLA, Ga. — The man accused of killing Tara Grinstead nearly 14 years ago is due back in court Friday morning.

Two years ago, authorities charged Ryan Duke with murdering the Irwin County High school teacher.

But before Judge William Reinhardt sets a new trial date, Duke's lawyers are asking the state to pay for investigators to help them prepare for trial.

Judge Reinhardt will likely decide if the state will pay up for Duke's defense.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Irwin County Superior Court.

