FORSYTH, Ga. — GBI medical examiners have confirmed that Tasha Vandiver died in last week's fire at her Monroe County home.

That's according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

They also say it could take five weeks or more before her daughter, 16-year-old Candace Walton, returns to Georgia to face arson and two murder charges.

The fire happened Feb. 27 at the home on Old Zebulon Road where Vandiver, her son Gerald Walton, and Candace all lived. Investigators say Gerald also died in the fire.

Candace was arrested the next day in McCracken County, Kentucky, allegedly while driving her mother's car. In a court hearing Monday, she refused to grant extradition.

According to the sheriff, that means Georgia authorities must now file what's called a "Governor's Warrant" to forcibly bring her back.

Anna Lewis of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they're working on paperwork to apply for that warrant. Once it's delivered to Kentucky, the local court has 30 days to hold a hearing on whether to honor the warrant.

Then, if the judge approves, Kentucky authorities would have to return her to Georgia within five business days.

Investigators still have not confirmed how Gerald and Vandiver died or explained why Candace is accused of killing them.

