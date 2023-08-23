After shutting their doors, Taste & See Coffee and Gallery reopening after a year

Last October, Taste & See Coffee and Gallery closed its doors as they struggled to keep staff. But a year later, they say they'll be reopening in October

MACON, Ga. — Kevin Reaves' dream has four walls, a roof, a door and coffee.

So, when Reaves' Taste & See Coffee Shop and Gallery in downtown Macon closed their doors last October, it was hard for them.

However, there's some good news brewing for Central Georgia's coffee lovers. He said they are re-opening for business.

“It took us a year to build it out,” he said.

Reaves said they dreamt of opening a coffee shop for 12 years.

Reaves says as co-owner of the Taste & See Coffee Shop, he wanted it to be a safe place for anyone.

“Whether you're a business person, or a student, or just coming to hang out with friends, or re-connect with people you haven't seen in a while,” he explained. “So, of course when you feel like one of your dreams is dying it's a hard thing."

Reaves says after COVID hit, help was hard to come by.

“It was just a very tough year and half just trying to keep a good, quality staff," he said.

Even if they found someone, it still posed challenges.

“For us to be able to train somebody over a period of four, six, eight weeks to where they're really comfortable, it would've been impossible,” he said.

With their busiest season – the Christmas downtown lights – coming, Reaves had a tough choice to make.

“I wasn't going to sacrifice quality, so the best decision at the time was to close it,” Reaves explained.

Rachel Scott has known Reaves for ten years.

“The first time Taste & See opened, like they had a soft opening, we came to it,” she said.

Scott says that’s what made the closing of the cafe’s doors so sad.

“You hate to see it– especially family-owned businesses– have to step away. That's always heartbreaking because you want to see people thriving,” Scott said. “It’s been such a tool and a ministry to so many people in the community, a safe place to go. It’s just been a staple in downtown since they’ve opened.”

Scott says she wanted to do anything to help, so now, she works here.

“I love people, I love coffee, and I love the Reaves," Scott said. "So, I kind of just reached out."

She wasn't the only one.

“I think we had had five or six people that had already come to us and said that 'If you guys want to open back up, we want to be a part of it,'” Reaves explained.

They also have another 20 folks applying online.

Reaves says after a year closed and with extra help, it's time to come back.

“We just want to be a light in downtown again, and, like I said, just offer the type atmosphere and place that we did before," Reaves said.

When one door closes, it can open again with help.