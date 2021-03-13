David Raines was named Head of Schools on Friday and will begin his tenure on June 1.

MACON, Ga. — Tattnall Square Academy announced its new leader Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Tattnall Square Academy Board of Trustees, David Raines was named Head of Schools and will begin his tenure on June 1.

The release says Raines is a former teacher, coach, athletic director, principal, and head of school with 19 years of experience in Christian education and 10 years as a head of school at several private institutions. He is currently the head of a Christian school in the Atlanta area.

In the release, Raines said, “Tattnall has a rich history grounded in Christian faith, and I immediately felt God calling me to this special place.” He continued, “I am grateful for the opportunity to join such a wonderful school family, share my vision, and strengthen TSA’s future.”