MACON, Ga. — Graduation season is upon us, and while we've seen teachers across Central Georgia find unique ways to support their students during the pandemic, Wednesday at Tattnall Square Academy, seniors decided to show the love to their teachers with a surprise visit in their caps and gowns.

Students and parents planned the surprise as a way of thanking school staff for all of the hard work they do.

"Today was an opportunity for our seniors to show some gratitude to our teacher for going above and beyond with distance learning for the past several weeks," says headmaster John Hankinson.

Along with their surprise, each teacher received a special gift from their seniors.

The visit also allowed students to see their favorite teachers one more time before they officially graduate.

"It's always special to see the seniors for the first time in their cap and gowns," say Hankinson. "Several teachers were emotional and had some tears."

In addition to their teacher appreciation day, staff and students at Tattnall Square Academy have held several events to celebrate the end of the school year.

The school has also hosted a night parade for graduating athletes, a graduation parade for their kindergartners, and a running of the halls where seniors shared testimonials of their time at Tattnall.

Tattnall Square Academy celebrate seniors and the end of the school year

Despite the pandemic, the Tattnall Square Academy community is doing everything they can to end the year on a happy note.

"Families are really important to us," says Hankinson. "For our families to be able to share these special moments together we wanted to make every effort to make these events special."

At the end of this school year, the academy will say goodbye to 49 graduates.

Once it is safe to do so, school staff plan to have a graduation ceremony celebrating those students.

