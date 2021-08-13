Tattnall Square Academy students return for a fresh start on 1st day

Students and staff greeted each other with smiles and hugs as they plan to have a great year

MACON, Ga. — Students at Tattnall Square Academy in Macon were all smiles and excitement on Friday morning, ready for another first day of school in Central Georgia.

Students were happy to be enjoying the company of peers after returning from a tough and unpredictable year in 2020.

Sixth grade English teacher Laura Ford says it's a fresh start and everyone is excited to see what the year will bring.

"It's really exciting to be back and have a normal start to the year," Ford said. "I'm excited about new students. That's always the best part, is getting a new group of kids, so I'm excited about having these new sixth-graders this year,"