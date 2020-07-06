MACON, Ga. — Protests are happening across the country and some are happening right here in Central Georgia.

On Sunday, roughly 80 protesters gathered at the roundabout outside Tattnall Square Park in Macon.

"We shall overcome. We shall overcome. We shall overcome," the crowd sang.

Folks sang "we shall overcome" and cars honked as they drove by, showing solidarity with the protesters.

Derian Wilson says he organized the event to protest the systematic injustice and oppression of Black communities in the United States.

Tattnall Square Park peaceful protest

The Facebook event says they chose the location right outside of Tattnall Square Park because it was a well trafficked area.

Their goal -- to fill the circle of the roundabout and let people know, as some signs read, "All lives can't matter until Black lives matter".

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Georgia’s first black female judge, Edith Ingram, dies at 78

16-year-old organizes peaceful protest at Macon City Hall

Community members march to courthouse for Twiggs County peaceful protest

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.