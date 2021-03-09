Taylor County schools closed Friday after off-campus shooting

Superintendent Jennifer Albritton says it involved students, and the coroner says the victim was shot in the head.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — Taylor County students are out of school Friday after a shooting Thursday night.

According to Coroner Gary Lowe, the unidentified shooting victim was shot in the head. He says it happened in a subdivision off Highway 128, just south of Crowell Church Road.

Crews transported the shooting victim to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment.

Taylor County Jennifer superintendent Jennifer Albritton posted to the high school’s Facebook page that schools would be closed Friday due to an off-campus incident involving students. Staff were still asked to report.

The GBI is involved in the case. This story will be updated as we learn more.