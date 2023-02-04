Taylor County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help finding woman connected to shooting

They are looking for 26-year-old Haley Elizabeth Andrus, who is also known as Haley Gibson.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman wanted in connection a shooting in the Mauk, Georgia area.

According to a social media post, deputies are looking for 26-year-old Haley Elizabeth Andrus, who is also known as Haley Gibson.

They have an an active Aggravated Assault warrant out for her arrest.

Andrus is around 5'10, an weighs around 110 pounds. She has black shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.

She also wears glasses, and her left eye is crossed toward her nose, the Sheriff's Office says.

Her last known location was near Columbus, Georgia.