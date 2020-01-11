Taylor County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen, says he could be headed to Tennessee

According to the sheriff's office, Nicholas Rodriguez was last seen three days ago.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — 16-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez has been missing for three days.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Rodriguez was last seen Friday evening at his home in Taylor County.

He is 5'9" and weighs 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and white hoodie, a red t-shirt and camo pants.

Nicholas has family in Tennessee and may be moving in that direction. He does not have his cell phone with him.

According to his father, Nicholas doesn't have his medication with him that he needs to take daily.