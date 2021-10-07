Taylor Memorial Hospital building added to National Register of Historic Places

The hospital, which was originally built in 1938, was transformed into new apartments in 2019.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from previous coverage on the building's conversion to apartments.

A building in Central Georgia is one of the latest additions to the National Register of Historic Places.

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the R.J. Taylor Memorial Hospital in Hawkinsville was added to the list in September.

The Taylor Memorial Hospital was built in 1938 and saw several additions in the 50s and 60s.

After the hospital moved to a new building in 1977, the building sat vacant and fell into disrepair until a company stepped in to fix it up.

A residential developer pumped in around $11 million to transform the old hospital into new apartments.

The apartments retained historic interiors, like old operating rooms that were converted into living rooms.

The purpose of the list is to encourage the preservation of historic properties through public awareness.