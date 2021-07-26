Building for the Future: Taylor Regional Hospital breaks ground on new ER this week

A county official says the $6M project will create a new state-of-the-art facility with larger rooms and better equipment

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The Taylor Regional Hospital will soon have a new emergency room. The $6 million project will break ground on Thursday.

"Many of my family members have been patients, inpatients here in this hospital and we've always received stellar care and we are just so thrilled to know that continuity of care is going to continue. It's going to have such a better foundation and a more pleasant atmosphere when you come in the doors," said county commissioner, Jenna Mashburn.

Mashburn, who is also a former Taylor employee, says the new ER will give the staff more room to work.

"Have this larger, newer, more state-of-the-art facility. Having larger rooms, being able to have your family present with you and not be as crowded. I think it will tend to relax the patients more and just make it more comfortable for their experience all around," said Mashburn.

CEO Jonathon Green said the pandemic generated an urgency to create the new ER.

"It will allow access, allow easier egress into the hospital, more security, and separation of well and sick patients to mitigate any overlapping contagions that might come through our hospitals," said Green.

Green says the ER should be able to handle everything except some cardiac and neuro cases that come in.

"Knowing that they will have the newest and best equipment, and state-of-the-art rooms. They will have just a better foundation with them when trying to do their job from day-to-day. That makes me so excited for the employees here at the hospital," said Mashburn.

Taylor Regional said the new ER should be complete sometime next year. The money for the project came partially from CARES Act funds.