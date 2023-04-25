When is Taylor Swift coming to Atlanta?

The fan base in the state is so strong that the "Gold Rush" singer will hold three concerts in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is coming to Atlanta in less than 5 days for her Eras Tour.

The "Shake It Off" singer is set to take the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 28, 29 and 30.

On nights one and two, beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams will open for Swift and on the final night MUNA and GAYLE will slot into that spot.

Tickets for the Eras Tour are currently sold out on Ticketmaster but other websites like Stubhub have tickets available.

For night one, prices range from nearly $700 all the way up to more than $4,500 on StubHub.

For night two, the prices range from more than $700 all the way up to nearly $4,400 on StubHub.

And on the final night, the current listings show the range from around $600 up to nearly $10,000 on StubHub.

The Eras Tour kicked off in May in Glendale, Arizona as Swift and Paramore shared the stage to start the tour off.

Swift had not toured since 2018 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to cancel all Lover Fest dates.

Since then Swift has released three new albums, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights as well as two re-recordings Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).

The Eras Tour features songs from all her albums and spans the various eras of her career.

She announced the tour on social media saying “I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,”

She described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

The tour wraps in August in Los Angeles with five dates at Sofi Stadium alongside the HAIM sisters.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Getting to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fans should arrive early as State Farm Arena and the convention center are hosting events during The Eras Tour stops.

All parking is sold out. If you did not pre-pay for parking then rideshare and MARTA are the best options.

There are two MARTA transit stations connected directly to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rideshare will be difficult for fans leaving the stadium. After a concert, fans will be delayed due to the volume of people requesting a ride.

There are two designated zones for drop-off and pick-up when using rideshare. Zone 1 is in front of the Georgia World Congress Center Building C, and Zone 2 is on Centennial Olympic Park Drive near State Farm Arena. All forms of rideshare must use these designated areas.

Bag Policy

Mercedes-Benz Stadium does have a clear bag policy but recommends that fans not bring a bag to the concert unless necessary, the bag including all diaper bags must meet the following requirements.

Bags must be completely CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.

Bags cannot be tinted with color or include any content or markings that prevents visibility into the clear bag.

Only non-clear bags that are smaller than 4.5” x 6.5” will be permitted into the stadium.

Any type of non-clear bag exceeding 4.5” x 6.5” in size will not be permitted. Guests with non-complying bags can store their items for a fee at one of the conveniently located bag check locations provided by The Mobile Locker Company outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sign Policy

For fans brings signs, banners or flags inside the stadium here are the requirements, according to Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Signs cannot be commercial, political or obscene in nature.

Signs may not be affixed or hung anywhere within Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Signs may not be displayed in a manner that obstructs the views of other fans nor stadium scoreboards/advertising signage.

The signs must be made of a paper or lightweight cloth-like material.

Signs cannot utilize wood, metal, plastic or similar types of materials for support

Maximum dimensions of a sign are 3′ x 5′.

Signage cannot be battery-operated or contain lights.

Provided banners, flags and signs are event-related, in good taste as determined by stadium security, and meet the above guidelines, guests will be permitted to bring them into the stadium.

Signage not permitted within the stadium will be disposed of by stadium security unless the guest wishes to return it to their vehicle prior to entry into the stadium.

Best way to enter the stadium

Fans with floor seats should enter at gate one to pick up their wristbands. Going to another gate will cause a delay in getting to your seats.

Fans in the 100, 200 and 300 levels should enter at any of the other gates.

Those with suite or club seats can enter at any of the premium entrances or general gates.