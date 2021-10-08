TBS’s ‘Go Big Show 2’ pays you to be in Macon Coliseum audience

Up to four adults in each vehicle of the socially-distant Coliseum parking lot audience get $50 gift card to participate

MACON, Ga. — Adult fans in the audience of season two of the “Go Big Show” could walk away with a $50 gift card.

The TBS extreme daredevil competition will once again have an outdoor audience in the parking lot of the Macon Coliseum on Aug. 18, 25 and 31 at 7 p.m.

Every registered vehicle will have a “personal tailgate zone” and audience members are encouraged to decorate cars, dress up and bring chairs and food. Kids also are welcome to attend but ineligible for the gift cards.

Grills, BBQ pits, open fires, tents and alcoholic beverages are not permitted at the event.

The performances will last about three to four hours as contestants perform some death-defying acts and showcase incredible talent.

Host Bert Kreischer will be joined by celebrity judges Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes. Earlier news releases mentioned DJ Khaled joining the show, but his name was not included in the audience casting call.

Production crews have already been filming at Macon’s Terminal Station, the Poplar Street underpass between Fifth and Sixth streets and at the skate park at Carolyn Crayton Park in Central City.

TBS kicked off last season during the late summer and early fall surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and touted a coronavirus “bubble” to keep cast and crew safe while working in Macon. They rarely left the grounds of the Marriott City Center and Coliseum.

The audience must wear facial coverings and “appropriate PPE” when not in their personal socially distant space in the parking lot.

Up to four adults 18 and older will receive the gift cards. The winner of the competition will take home $100,000.

For more information and to apply for a slot in the audience, email GBSTICKETS@ONSETPRODUCTIONS.COM.