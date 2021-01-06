'He's just a different kid': Teacher, restaurant staff remember Laurens County teen killed in crash

AJ McCullars died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night. He was 17 years old.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Through a job program at East Laurens High School, 17-year-old AJ McCullars became not only a team member, but a family member at Company Supply.

Chip Fleming is an adaptive learning teacher at East Laurens High School.

He says for the last few months, he had the pleasure of teaching AJ McCullars.

"He was loud, he's a big wrestling fan, he likes to go to races, he's just a different kid. That's AJ, that's just the type of student he is," he says.

He says the school's job program created a partnership with Dublin restaurant Company Supply and McCullars made an impression with staff there early.

"He worked in the dish room and sous prep. If you walked back there when they're open, and you go in the sous prep area and the dish room, those guys kind of took him in and he fit right in with them," says Fleming.

Front of house manager Jonathan May agrees.

"From day one, the first day I worked with him, he just came in with a smile, cracking jokes, making everyone laugh. He was a go-getter, wanted to learn more, he had initiative. It was awesome to see," says May.

Fleming says McCullars planned to work at the restaurant full-time this summer and he had just helped the teen finish his resume last week.

"We did that, we did the application online, and he was set to interview this week. Of course, school was out Friday, and then that's when he was gonna start, this week or next," says Fleming.