Teacher Appreciation Week: Junior Journalist Karmen Hill shouts out her favorite teacher

MACON, Ga. — This week is all about teachers!

They make a lot of things happen so our kids learn everything they need. That's why for teacher appreciation week, we're honoring central Georgia's amazing educators!

Throughout our newscasts and online this week, we're sharing shout outs from central Georgia leaders, celebrities, and public figures about their favorite local teachers.

Wednesday's teacher spotlight is presented by one of our Junior Journalists, Karmen Hill.

Hill is currently a 7th grader at First Presbyterian Day School. She says that one teacher in particular teacher invests in her students, and makes learning fun.

“My favorite teacher is Mrs. Minter. She teaches my Earth science class at First Presbyterian Day School. I'm thankful for Mrs. Minter and everything she's done for me and my class. She takes time to learn about each of her students and she treats us all like her own kid. She makes science fun and interesting at the same time and she's supported me so well throughout this whole school year. I'm really thankful for Mrs. Minter and everything she's done for me.”

Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

Help 13WMAZ celebrate teachers all week long by sending us a photo of your favorite teacher, and tell us why they rock!

Be sure to include the Teacher's name, what school they teach at, and what subject.