Georgia's top Pre-K teacher is from Houston County!

PERRY, Ga. — A teacher in Central Georgia now has a top honor to put by her name!
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) named its state Pre-K teachers of the year, and one of them is from Houston County.
The public school winner is Stephanie Curington from Kings Chapel Elementary School in Perry.
As a teacher of the year, she gets $3,000 for herself, $2,000 for a classroom makeover and supplies, and $2,500 to cover costs while she's out of the classroom representing Georgia's Pre-K Program.
Congratulations to Ms. Curington, you definitely get two gold stars for this!