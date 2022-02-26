Teachers learn to incorporate STEM topics in curriculum at Museum of Aviation

Organizers plan on having a similar program in the summer.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Teachers got the chance to learn more about how to get their students interested in STEM topics on Saturday.

The event was held in the Space & Innovation Center at the Museum of Aviation from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The program's goal was to provide resources and skills for teachers to take back into their middle school classrooms.

Participants included educators from the Bibb, Houston, and Twiggs school systems and First Presbyterian Day School in Macon.

The goal is to improve the STEM pipeline and give children more avenues for their futures.

Topics included Cybersecurity and Cryptography, Circuits, Static Electricity, Simple Motors, and Logic Gates.

