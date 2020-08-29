12-year-old Kaitlyn Yozviak was found unresponsive this week. She later died, and her mother was charged on Thursday with murder.

IVEY, Ga. — People on social media describe Kaitlyn Yozviak as sweet and timid. WMAZ first met her in 2016 as part of our ‘My Teacher is Tops’ series.

"My teacher is awesome because when I walk into my classroom, I see a smile,” she said, back in 2016.

Yozviak, who was about 8 at the time, nominated her teacher, Ms. Courtney Amerson.

"We do math centers and reading centers. My most favorite center is math,” she said.

This week, the GBI says Kaitlyn Yozviak was found dead.

Kaitlyn's former teacher, who has since gotten married, wrote about her in a Facebook post: "Some people make you a better person just by them being in your life. That's exactly what you did, sweet girl."

Lelin Holt taught Yozviak at Clifton Ridge Middle School last year.

"She was a very sweet, sweet girl. Always respectful, I've never had any issues out of her at all,” says Holt.

In a post on her Facebook page, Holt wrote, "My heart breaks tonight for this sweet girl, I had the honor of teaching her last year, please say an extra prayer tonight for everyone involved.”

"I never saw anything that was super-off, anything to report. If I did, I would've definitely reported,” she says.

Holt says she tells all of her students that she wants them to be able to talk to her if there's something going on at home.

"I want them to be comfortable with me and know that my class is always a safe place,” she says.

This year, Kaitlyn would just be starting seventh grade.