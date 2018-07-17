With the school year approaching, teachers are starting their back to school shopping. It's not the teacher's responsibility to buy supplies for their students, but they do it anyway.

Two weeks and counting until teachers head back to school, and Stacy Nash, a pre-kindergarten teacher, plans on making her classroom a home away from home for her students. Classroom decorations, posters, art supplies -- anything that makes her students learning experience better.

"Seeing them walk in the classroom and say, 'Oh, look at this,' and taking pride in their classroom," says Nash.

But not every dollar spent comes from the school -- it mostly comes from her own pocket. She says she spends about $300 a year on supplies. According to the US Department of Education, 94 percent of public school teachers pay for supplies out of their own pockets. On average, they spend around $500 a year on supplies alone.

Nash doesn't mind spending the money. "It's just for the kids. I mean, that's the whole, that's what makes me happy is to see the kids when I come in with bags from Walmart or the Dollar Tree and they're like, 'Oh, Mrs. Nash, what do you have? What do you have?' They know it's for them."

Supplies go fast, and Nash reaches out to parents for help, "By the end of the year, we start asking for some more donations just because we go through a lot."

She does what is necessary for her students to learn. "I don't want to limit them and say, 'No, you can only have one sheet of paper.'"

Nash says even though money comes out of her pocket, it's worth it to see the smiles on her students faces.

