MACON, Ga. — The candy will be flowing come Thursday night when kids head out for Halloween, but this year for the Willis family, the experience of trick-or-treating will be a little different.

"She was getting sick a lot after she was eating, she would throw up or have a stomach ache, upset stomachs just constant, so we were like, 'OK, this is a problem," Krista Willis, mom of Charlie Willis, said.

It turns out her daughter Charlie is allergic to dairy products.

"When I started to eat dairy, my stomach started to hurt very bad and I just started throwing it back up," Charlie said, which means this year, the candy needs mom's approval.

"'Once I go through it, you can have it.' I'll let her have as much as she wants on Halloween night. I know the next day is going to be hellacious for everyone," Willis said.

But thanks to an allergy-friendly project, Halloween night doesn't have to be.

The Teal Pumpkin Project aims to help kids with food allergies like Charlie by offering candy options and non-food options as well.

People can register their homes to let families and kids know their home has food allergy-friendly options.

2019 Teal Pumpkin Project Map The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement to raise awareness of food allergies and to create a safer, more inclusive Halloween for all trick or treaters on Halloween. By putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep, you let kids know that your house is food allergy-friendly.

This is an initiative that Pediatrician Dr. Lance Slade says is a great idea to help protect kids from allergic reactions.

"Sometimes, you can get wheezing and asthma-type symptoms, or some stomach pain, upset stomach. Most commonly, you'll get the histamine response and the itchy skin," Slade said.

The project helps give parents like Krista piece of mind.

"I think it's a good thing, because if people are aware that these kids have allergies, then they can buy candy that maybe kids can eat," Willis said, while Charlie gets her new favorite treats.

"My new favorite is Skittles," Charlie said.

Willis plans to put a teal ribbon on Charlie's trick-or-treating bucket to spread awareness of food allergies on Halloween.

