Teams compete in the Great Art Hunt in downtown Macon

Teams had to take pictures at every piece of art in downtown Macon to be entered to win a big prize.

MACON, Ga. — The Great Art Hunt in downtown Macon took place all day Saturday.

Art treasures could be found all over downtown Macon from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Teams started at the 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First Street in Macon.

The scavenger hunt had several rules. Teams had to take photos with public art to prove they were there.

If every location was found, teams were entered into a drawing to win a week on Saint George Island.

There were also smaller pieces of art along the way that teams could keep as mini-prizes to put in the tote bag provided.

