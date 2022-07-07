Ted Wright Park in Bonaire holds grand reopening

“Warner Robins doesn’t have anything this big, of this magnitude,” Jarred Reneau, the Director of Warner Robins’ Department of Parks and Recreation said.

MACON, Ga. — Six years after Warner Robins' Parks and Recreation department laid out a list of parks that needed renovation, Ted Wright Park has reopened, and it’s better than ever.

The updated park now includes pickleball courts, a wheelchair-friendly splash pad, and a pavilion.

The park was originally dedicated in 1976 and after four decades of use was in dire need of updates, according to Jarred Reneau, the director of Parks and Recreation in Warner Robins.

Reneau is most looking forward to the sense of community the park will provide.

“Warner Robins doesn’t have anything this big, of this magnitude where communities can really come together,” Reneau said. “There’s so much community and relationships that will be developed out here at this park with this renovation.”

The city had a reopening celebration at the park from 6 p.m. Thursday until dusk. The event featured live entertainment, food trucks, and family activities.

“This park is the perfect size to where it fits all ages, it fits all athletic abilities and it’s just going to bring the community together to be able to do a lot of things in one place,” Reneau said.

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick was also in attendance.

So far, 10 parks have been renovated, including Deloris Toliver Park and Tanner Park, with a cost of about $35 million.