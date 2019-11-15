TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Newnan teen accused last year of threatening girls online to force them to send him explicit photos has been arrested in Central Georgia for the same charge.

Last year in Coweta County, 19-year-old Geovanni Jacob Adamson was accused of altering girls' photos he found on social media to make them appear explicit. Then he allegedly sent them to the girls and threatened to expose them unless they sent him actual explicit photos.

According to a Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office report, the new case came to light last week. A deputy was sent to a Hickory Court home on Nov. 2 to investigate social media threats.

The woman who called police said her daughter had received disturbing messages.The report says her daughter showed investigators the messages from an unknown male who was claiming to be another girl that she knows.

She said a later message from the suspect confirmed that he was a man and said if she didn’t cooperate with his demands, he would expose the other girl.

Then he sent her a photo of the other girl that showed her breast, the report said. As the text conversation continued, the girl showed her mother as they tried to figure out who was texting her.

The mother went to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office to speak to an investigator.

The incident report and jail records identify the suspect as Geovanni Jacob Adamson.

He was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with three counts of terroristic threats and acts, three counts of felony sexual exploitation of children, and three counts of harassing communications.

CASE HISTORY

According to an 11Alive report, he also was arrested in Coweta County on March 13, 2018 and charged with 21 counts of child exploitation and two counts of child computer porn and exploitation.

At the time, he was a student at Newnan High until his arrest and eventual suspension.

Newnan police Sgt. Jim Beneke told 11Alive that one of the school resource officers had received a report near the beginning of the month that "someone had received a text from an unknown number saying they had some nude photographs and that if they did not send more nude photographs to this subject, then he would expose them on social media."

"From what some of the victims told me, he was taking photos of the victims, photoshopping them, and then sending the photograph back to them after it had been altered -- making it appear that they had been nude, and saying that he was going to post that online and expose them," said Beneke.

Beneke said Adamson also threatened violence against the girls and their families if the girls did not send him actual explicit photos.

Documents from Coweta County Superior Court show that Adamson was due in court for an arraignment on 15 counts on Aug. 1, 2019. It’s unclear what the result of that court appearance was.

