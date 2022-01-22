Teen charged after wrecking ambulance in Washington County

The teen has been charged with assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is in custody after crashing an ambulance in Washington County.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, at 7 p.m. on Friday an ambulance was traveling on Highway 231 between Riddlevile and Davisboro.

The ambulance was transporting a 14-year-old who was having a mental health episode. It was traveling from Fairview Park Hospital to Augusta.

The teen became combative and assaulted the EMT's in the ambulance. They pulled over after the fight and left the ambulance to run to a nearby house to call for help.

The teen took over the ambulance and wrecked it after driving a short distance. The ambulance sustained minor damage.

Deputies took the teen into custody and they are now in a mental health facility in Augusta.

The EMT's suffered minor injuries and have been treated and released from care.

The teen is facing juvenile charges of assault and theft of a motor vehicle.