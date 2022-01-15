Teen charged after downtown Macon shooting leaves man in critical condition

Deputies say the two were arguing when the 16-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the man several times

MACON, Ga. — A Fort Valley teen is in the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened near the intersection of 1st and Arch Street around 4:30 p.m.

It was reported to deputies that a 16-year-old and 53-year-old man were arguing when the teen pulled out a gun and shot the 53-year-old man several times.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical but stable condition. No one else was injured.

The teen was detained and taken in for questioning before being charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and criminal attempt to commit murder.

Anyone with information in the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.