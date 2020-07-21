Teen charged in shooting death of 16-year-old Davaun Patton

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Tyreon Parks turned himself in Monday afternoon.

MACON, Ga. — A teen has been charged for the death of 16-year-old Davaun Patton, who was killed in a shooting at 2584 Rocky Creek Road Family Dollar.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Tyreon Parks from Macon turned himself in Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

After being interviewed about the shooting, he was taken into custody.

Parks was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and is being held without bond. He is being charged with murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.