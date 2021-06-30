Teen charged after shooting at Cordele meat market

The shooting happened Monday night at Joe's Meat Market

CORDELE, Ga. — A 17-year-old is now facing a charge of aggravated assault after a shooting Monday night.

According to a news release, Cordele police officers were sent to Joe’s Meat Market on S. Joe Wright Drive around 8:30 p.m. It was reported to officers that a man had been shot in the chest and was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital.

On Wednesday, 17-year-old Rogdreon Beeks was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Beeks is being held at the Crisp County jail. The unidentified victim is still in the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in the shooting can call the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.