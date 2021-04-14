Teen to be charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Putnam County crash

Sheriff Howard Sills says the 16-year-old John Milledge Academy student was on their way to school when they fell asleep and hit another vehicle

EATONTON, Ga. — A John Milledge Academy student faces a charge of vehicular homicide after a fatal head-on collision Monday.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, it happened just before 7 a.m. on Pea Ridge Road.

Sills says the 16-year-old driver fell asleep behind the wheel while driving to school, and collided with a Ford Focus.

The driver of the Focus, 44-year-old Emmanuel Ward, was killed in the crash.

Sills says the teen will be charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.

The unidentified teen will be turning himself in Thursday after school.