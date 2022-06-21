Teen dead, 2 people hurt after shooting on Mason St. in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 11 p.m. Monday.

MACON, Ga. — A teen is dead and two other people are hurt after a shooting on Mason Street in Macon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 11 p.m. Monday. Deputies responded to the 2300-block of Mason Street regarding a person shot.

They found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive in a vacant lot. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting also left a 30-year-old woman and 29-year-old man hurt. Both were taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and are listed as stable.

According to the sheriff's office, it was reported that there was a gathering in the vacant lot when a dispute started and multiple people fired shots.