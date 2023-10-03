Teen dead after crash on Waco Mill Road near Mill Lane in Tennille identified

It happened after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia — Update, 6:30 p.m.:

The Georgia State Patrol has identified the passenger in the crash as 16-year-old Saniya Montgomery.

------------------

In Washington County a teen is dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash on Waco Mill Road near Mill Lane in Tennille.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says it happened after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The 17-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver and her 16-year-old passenger went the hospital.

She died of her injuries.

Both are from Wrightsville in neighboring Johnson County.

Cochran also said that the driver was suspected of DUI charges, and they are pending until the results of GBI testing are completed.