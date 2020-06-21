MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville teen is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old was shot several times.

They found his body on a path between the Milledgeville Manor Apartments and McKinley Street.

He says it happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hours later crime scene techs from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were still processing evidence.

King says they are still interviewing witnesses and talking to people in the neighborhood.

Right now, they are not releasing the teen’s name.

If you have any information you can call CrimeStoppers at 877-68-Crime.

