Teen driver, passenger charged in wreck that killed 2-year-old in Twiggs County

A Georgia Department of Public Safety incident report says the 15-year-old didn't have a permit or license at the time of the accident

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old driver and one of his passengers are facing charges after an accident that killed a toddler in Twiggs County last week.

That’s according to a completed incident report from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Georgia State Patrol says Twiggs County 911 was called around 9 p.m. on July 17 for a child being hit by a car on Hill-Brown Road.

It was reported to deputies that a 2-year-old was being watched by her grandmother and that the grandmother went across the street to check the mail when the child ran across the road and was hit by a car.

The child died around 9:45 p.m. that night.

According to the completed incident report, which 13WMAZ obtained this Thursday, the teen driver did not have a valid driver’s license or learner’s permit at the time of the accident.

The front seat passenger, identified in the report as 23-year-old Eric Hughes, told deputies the teen was going the speed limit when the child ran out in front of the vehicle and they were unable to stop in time.

The backseat passenger, a 23-year-old woman with her two children, told investigators she saw the child standing on the side of the road and told the driver to watch out for her.

She also said she saw the child’s grandmother telling her not to cross the road, and that she helped perform CPR on the child after the accident.

The incident report says the 15-year-old is charged with driving while unlicensed and with a seat belt violation.

His 23-year-old front seat passenger, Eric Hughes, is charged with permitting unlawful operation of a vehicle.