Teen, family question police use of force at football game after Taser incident

A Houston County deputy used a stun gun against a teenager at a recent football game. Now, he's asking: Why?

BYRON, Ga. — Under the Friday night lights, a recent football game in Houston County has changed one family's life forever, they say. 17-year-old Jaymon Jordon was tased during a dispute between him and a Houston County deputy.

Only one day earlier, Jaymon — a junior at Peach County High School — said his sister convinced him to attend the Peach County v.s. Northside football game on Aug. 25.

His mom, Morgan, heard the commotion as Jaymon's sister tried to convince him. Eventually, Jaymon agreed and his mom would buy the two tickets to the big game.

But that night, a confrontation between Jaymon and Houston County Deputy Jesse Kraute would leave Jaymon with a scar to his leg and one felony and three misdemeanor charges.

But, Jaymon and his family are alleging that the deputy was in the wrong.

According to the incident report, Deputy Krauter "was standing by the entrance gate to the stadium's home side" at the Mac.

"While standing at the gate, a school staff member got [his] attention and advised someone was trying to get [his] attention," the report continued.

"[Krauter] made contact with the offender, Jaymon Jordan, at the gate who [Krauter] recognized as an individual that was previously escorted out of the stadium along with two others (the two others were no longer on scene), due to not complying with instructions to find a seat or leave the stadium," the incident report said.

"These rules were discussed with other deputies that were working the detail prior to the start of the game," the report continued. "The purpose of the rule is to prevent any possible fights that may break out during the football game."

Jaymon said he and three of his friends migrated to the Northside concession stands during halftime "to meet up with other friends on the other side" and because he preferred the "snow cones and better food on the other side."

"We was all hanging out by the stands when a cop approached the crowd we were around," he said. "He started telling all of us, 'move out of the way and sit down.'"

Jaymon said one of his friends "thought the cop was joking, or not talking to us because there was a louder group of girls, so he started laughing."

That was when, he said, the officer approached his group, "got up in [his friend's] face and asked, 'You think this is funny?'

He said his friend stopped laughing and asked "Is he being forreal?" to the group before they were asked to leave.

Following the orders, Jaymon called his sister to let her know he'd been "put out" and she needed to meet up with him to go home. Then, he called his mother.

"I asked him how many minutes are left on the clock and he said 'eight,' so I said let me come get you. I'm on my way," Morgan Jordan said.

Jaymon alleged the officer was being racist when referring to him and his friends as "boy;" this is "the whole reason," he said, he wanted to stand up for his friend and ask for the officer's name and badge number.

The report continues in Krauter's perspective: "When I made contact with Jaymon he was argumentative and asked for my name and badge number. I advised Jaymon he needed to leave the property and not come back. I had also previously warned Jaymon and the two other males (who were no longer on scene), that if they returned, they could be charged with Criminal Trespass."

Jaymon said, at this point, he was past the gates outside the stadium when he was shouting and pointing at the officer to ask for him to identify himself. He said he was emotional and cursed a few times, but he said he didn't threaten or act violently toward the officers or anyone around him.

"Jaymon continued to be argumentative and demanded I give him my name and badge number," the report continues.

"I started approaching Jaymon, he pulled his pants up, took a fighting stance, and using soft empty hand(s), I placed my right hand on his chest attempting to push him away from the gate," the report read. "While approaching Jaymon, and upon contact, I repeatedly told him to leave."

But the report said that Jaymon then struck the deputy.

"While pushing Jaymon back, using his right hand, with a closed fist, he punched me below the eye where the cheek meets the eye socket."

Jaymon said he "reacted to get him off" but didn't mean to swing and hit the officer.

The report states "[Krauter] attempted to grab Jaymon, he slipped out of [his] grasp and began running west through the parking lot parallel with the stadium's fence."

"He ripped my shirt," he said. "I didn't know what to do. I got scared and ran away."

"[Krauter] and Dep. C. Nelson pursued Jaymon," the report states.

"[Krauter] removed [his] Taser from the Taser`s holster located on the left side of [his] duty belt. [They] chased Jaymon briefly until he stopped running and turned toward [Krauter] and Dep. Nelson. [They] grabbed Jaymon, took him to the ground, which caused his shirt to rip, and while on the ground he refused to put his hands behind his back. Dep. Nelson gave Jaymon loud verbal commands instructing Jaymon to put his hands behind his back. Jaymon refused to comply, he attempted to kick, and moved in an attempt to get away from [Krauter] and Dep. Nelson."

"Using my Taser," Krauter's report continues, "I placed the Taser on Jaymon`s right leg on the calf muscle, and drive stunned Jaymon briefly one time. He continued to kick and scream, I applied my body weight by using my legs to control both his legs. Dep. Nelson continued giving commands for Jaymon to give him his hands, and Jaymon finally placed both hands behind his back."

The report continued: "After Jaymon placed his hands behind his back, his wrists were secured in handcuffs, the handcuffs were checked for proper fit, and double locked. Dep. B. Durham and Dep. Nelson escorted Jaymon to a patrol vehicle and secured him in the back seat of the patrol vehicle."

Jaymon said he stopped running when he noticed "something being shot at [him] from the corner of [his] eye."

Upon seeing the stun gun strings next to him, Jaymon said he turned around to put his hands up when he was taken to the ground.

He said he tried to hand off his phone to his friend and shared his passcode out loud for him to call his mother for help, who was already halfway to the stadium.

"When his friend called me to tell me to hurry up and get there, I could hear fumbling with the phone and a child saying, 'stop doing him like that, stop it, he's not doing anything' on the line-- and then the phone goes out," she said.

Almost immediately after, she said, an officer called her to let her know her son was involved in an incident, but the officer wasn't there so they couldn't share details over the phone.

Morgan Jordan said witnesses shared videos with her upon her arrival at the scene to show her what happened.

In the video 13WMAZ obtained, it showed the 17-year-old taken to the ground by officers after a stun gun discharged and missed him.

The video shows officers tackling him to the ground as he stopped and turned around with his hands up.

According to the incident report, the officers shocked his right leg before they handcuffed him.

Jaymon, however, said he was already face down on the ground with one hand cuffed behind his back when the officers used the Taser on him.

"When they took it off, it was still kinda hurting," he said. "I could still feel the currents reaching up toward my leg. It kinda left me with a scar. At least three scars, on my leg."

Jaymon was taken the the Houston County Sheriff's Office Detention Center. He was booked into the jail, and he was then turned over to the detention staff, according to the incident report.

He stayed in jail from that Friday night until Sunday evening. He was denied bond twice that weekend because of the felony charge, he said. He said his cellmate was a 42-year-old man who helped him get in contact with his family with a phone call through an inmate tablet.

"I had no idea what was going on, and he helped me a lot in that moment," he said.

Jaymon alleges officers never read his Miranda Rights to him nor told him, explicitly, he was ever arrested or detained.

Jaymon said he doesn't normally like to surround himself with a crowd and instead prefers an introverted routine as a "homebody," his mother calls him.

He is charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and battery. He is also charged with felony obstruction of an officer with use of threats and violence.

According to the Georgia Public Safety Guidelines regarding use of force, officers should attempt to announce a warning before deploying any weapons.

Since the incident, he's been completing assignments from home after being charged.

"I don't want him to be resentful of a cop when he do need help," Morgan said. "Where he feels like he can't trust them."

Now, Morgan says that she wants justice for her son.

"That's what I'm seeking -- justice for my child," Morgan said.

13WMAZ made multiple attempts to reach out to the Houston County Sheriff's Office for a copy of its policy on stun guns and tasers, but we did not receive comment before press time.