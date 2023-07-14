Macon neighborhoods concerned after teen-gun related incidents cause alarm

Some Macon neighborhoods are on edge after a series of gun incidents involving teenagers.

MACON, Ga. — Teenagers are pretty common in the Shadow Lawn Drive neighborhood, but not teenagers with assault weapons.

That's why folks are on edge after a string of incidents involving some Macon teens - some as young as 14.

"At 5:52 a.m. 2 days ago she (my mom) said she heard shooting. Me, my niece, and my daughter we were all asleep. It startled them. My sister got down on the ground, and I thought maybe it was just fireworks," says Jada Clay.

Clay lives on Ayers Road, and heard gunshots Wednesday before 6 a.m.

Bibb County deputies responded to the area after people reported teenagers standing in the road trying to stop drivers. The sheriff's office says when one driver's car stopped, teens came out of the woods with guns.

"It kind of made me nervous, since I just moved out here," says Clay.

It all began July 8th around 10 a.m. when patrol deputies responded to shots fired on the 4500 block of Shadow Lawn Drive. They say 4 teen boys opened fire on someone and left.

"You can keep your kids away from those (assault) weapons because that's not fair to everyone else," explained Clay.

Deputies learned the teens were by the 4600 block of Lakewood Avenue. They confirmed that by shell casings on the ground.

"We're not trying to be caught in the crossfire," says Clay.

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Jeremiah McCrary along with three 15-year-old males and a 14-year-old male. The sheriff's office says deputies also recovered three handguns, an AR-15 rifle, drugs, scales, counterfeit bills, and ammunition connected to the July 8th shooting.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're still investigating, and there may be more charges, but Clay wants to see changes.

"Police need to be out here more. You heard the gunshots. Why weren't any police out here immediately when you heard them," says Clay.

We asked the sheriff's office how the teens may have gotten an assault rifle, and they said they're still investigating.