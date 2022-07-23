Teen involved in ATV accident in May is home from Hospital

In May, 14-year-old Peyton Scott was in critical condition after being in an ATV accident. Now, he's back home.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — In May, 13WMAZ reported that a Lauren's county teen was in critical condition after being in an ATV accident.

Reporter Kamilah Williams went to the fourteen year old's home to get an update on his condition.

After 111 therapy sessions, 4 CT head scans, and a 1 way drive home, Peyton Scott is finally back home recovering. He says being in the hospital was tough and "having to learn to walk again" was the hard part.

On May 27, 14-year-old Peyton Scott was going to the gas station to fill up when he says his ATV slid at pass a stop sign and he collided with a truck.

"I slid into the side of a truck at 22 miles an hour," he said.

His dad, Brian Scott says the last 8 weeks has been a roller coaster.

"You know good news, bad news, not so good news and you know as parents, you just worry about your youngin'. You just want your kid to be ok," Scott said.

Peyton suffered multiple skull fractures and a stroke, and wasn't able to walk or sit up on his own.

Now, he is back home in Dublin and on the mend. Peyton and his family and friends were happy he was coming home.

"It was just a weight lifted off my chest," Brian Scott said.

His mom Brandie Nobles says Peyton was able to leave the hospital a week earlier than expected.

"This is a whole new change, it's a new environment now. It's not what it was before and that's okay. Just minor adjustments here and there, excited that he could come home, excited that he could sleep in his own bed, excited that he was still here. A lot of nerves but, in a good way," she said.

Peyton Scott took his first steps out the hospital and headed back home. He says he it's been a long wait but was ready to go home.

"I got there on a Friday and I left on a Friday. I've been trying to get out of there since I woke up," Scott said.

Scott told reporter Kamilah Williams that he will have to do day rehab for at least the next 5 months starting on Monday.