Teen in critical but stable condition after ATV crash in Laurens County

According to Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean, the crash happened at 10:40 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A teen is in critical but stable condition after he crashed into a pickup truck Friday morning in Laurens County.

According to Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean, the crash happened at 10:40 a.m.

A teen was driving an ATV when they hit a pickup truck at the intersection of Evergreen and Old Macon Road.

Dean says the teen sustained head injuries from the crash and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and later flown to a hospital in Atlanta.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.