MÂCON, France — A teen wanted for a string of south Macon robberies has turned himself in Wednesday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says 18-year-old Ha'Keem Barrett turned himself in just after midnight.

He was wanted for a string of armed robberies including a car hijacking that took place Saturday.

That same Saturday, the sheriff's office says they also arrested an unnamed 16-year-old in connection to the robberies. He's currently being held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center and is charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

Barrett is also charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery, according to the sheriff's office. He's being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

The office says additional charges are pending for both teens.

Anyone with information on the robberies can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

