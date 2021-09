Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the teen's body was found in the road

MACON, Ga. — A Macon teen died Thursday afternoon after a dirt bike accident.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened around 3 p.m. at Robinson Road and Simmons Street. That’s over in the Napier/Hilcrest area.

He was identified as 18-year-old Zantwan Hewitt. Jones say Hewitt was not wearing a helmet.

Right now, they are trying to figure out how the accident happened and if another vehicle was involved.