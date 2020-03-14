MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old is dead and a 24-year-old is injured after a shooting at a Milledgeville Huddle House overnight.

According to a news release from Milledgeville Police, they responded to a shooting at 300 E. Hancock Street.

When they got to the scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

24-year-old Eric Marshall was taken to Navicent Health Baldwin. An unidentified 17-year-old was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.