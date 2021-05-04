Teen killed, two juveniles injured in Wheeler County UTV accident

According to Georgia State Patrol, a 2021 Polaris Ranger was going north on Wheat Road when it hit a ditch, overturned, and hit a fence.

Paulette McLeod, a 16-year-old from Lumber City, died from her injuries on her to the city of Alamo to meet an ambulance.

Two other juveniles were injured in the crash. Georgia State Patrol says they’re not sure who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, and that it’s still under investigation.