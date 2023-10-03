Teen missing in Jones County, sheriff's office asks for your help finding her

15-year-old Kylee Schroeder was last seen at around 1:30 p.m on Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — A teen is missing in Jones County, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Office.

15-year-old Kylee Schroeder was last seen at around 1:30 p.m on Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office also says that Schroeder is a critical diabetic.

Schroeder has fuchsia-colored hair and blueish-green eyes. She stands at around 5'6 and weighs around 140 pounds.

They say that she has a mole near her right knee, two ear piercings, false eyelashes and a blue backpack.

If you see Schroeder, the Jones County Sheriff's Office asks you to call them at 478-986-3489.

