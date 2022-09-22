Teen Rodeo Safety Event held in Macon

The event teaches teens about the dangers of driving, along with the consequences of reckless driving.

MACON, Ga. — Around the community this weekend, teens and young adults can experience some hands-on workshops that can help them become better - and safer - drivers.

The Kiwanis Macon Club and Macon-Bibb's Police Department and Fire Crew are hosting their 12th annual teen driving Rodeo (road-day-o).

The event teaches teens about the dangers of driving, along with the consequences of reckless driving, such as a car crash or being pulled over.

Workshops include test driving cars and learning safety tips in motion.

David Cozart says it's a great opportunity for the community to get to know officials.

"The kids get the impression that the officers are there to help. The officers love it because it's non confrontational and so they have a great time," he said.

The goal is to have 300 teens registered by Friday evening. Those teens must have a valid driver's license or permit to participate.