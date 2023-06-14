Macon teen sentenced to life in prison after a series of armed robberies on Gray Highway in 2022

The Macon District Attorney's Office says 17-year-old Shavawn Coleman was sentenced for a crime spree that began in January 2022 and lasted until May 2022.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon teen is sentenced to life in prison for multiple armed robberies of fast food restaurants on Gray Highway in 2022.

A press release from the Macon District Attorney's Office says 17-year-old Shavawn Coleman was sentenced for a crime spree that began in January 2022 and lasted until May 2022.

It ended when Coleman was shot in the leg while he was attempting to rob another business on May 30, 2022, accordioning to the release.

Over the course of five month, nine robberies took place at eateries and businesses on Gray Highway. Targeted businesses included a Captain D’s, Wendy’s, Krystal’s, McDonald’s, CVS, Family Dollar, Dairy Queen, Burger King and the American Faves & More, the release says.

He and others were arrested as a part of "Operation Hamburglar" by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Records say the siblings started at the Captain D's on Gray Highway January 28, just five days after they turned 16.

Coleman was 16-years-old when he committed these robberies. A review of Coleman’s phone tied him and three others, including Coleman’s twin brother Vashawn, to all of the robberies.

“Thirty-one people trying to earn an honest dollar were terrorized by Shavawn Coleman when he was just 16 years old,” Macon Judicial District Attorney Anita Howard said in the release. “This young man should have been in school, playing sports and planning for a bright future. Actions like these by young people fuel my desire to offer programs and services that can redirect children from crime to prosperity. We must all work together to stop this cycle of violence.”