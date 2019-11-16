DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage boy is dead after a shooting in Dodge County Saturday.

Sheriff Lynn Sheffield with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office says he was shot on Brown Street in Chauncey.

Sheffield says a 911 call came in around 9 a.m. about a shooting.

He says there is no further information about the shooting at this time.

The Chauncey Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into the case.

GBI Special Agent Lindsey Wilkes says an autopsy will be done on Monday.

The teen's name will not be released until the family is notified.

This is developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

