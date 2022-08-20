Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

The 16-year-old was struck in the arm and is in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue.

A 16-year-old girl was hit in the arm by one of the shots.

She was transported to Atrium Health, and treated. She is in stable condition.

As of now, there is no information on the suspect, or why they shot at the house.

13WMAZ will provide any updates as they become available.