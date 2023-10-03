Teen shot in Milledgeville, police investigating

Officers were called out to the 2400 block of Grandview Drive about to teen who was shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A teen is in the hospital after being shot in Milledgeville, according to the Milledgeville Police Department.

In a press release on Facebook, they say it happened on Monday around 4:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of Grandview Drive

When officers arrived they found a teen had been shot in the side.

Witnesses told officers the teen was approached by someone else and then shot once at close range.

The shooter then ran from the area.

The teen was taken to the hospital.

The Milledgeville Police Department is still investigating.

Anyone who has any information, please call 478-414-4090 and ask to speak to a detective or you can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.