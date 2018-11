A 16-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in the back Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting happened in the 2400-block of B Street.

He said the unnamed teen was taken to the hospital, but is not being cooperative with investigators.

DeFoe declined to give more information on the case.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-750..

