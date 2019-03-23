Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in west Macon Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Green Meadows Apartments located at 3867 Log Cabin Drive. The release says that a 16-year-old teen was sitting outside his apartment when he was approached by an unidentified man. They got into a fight, and the teen was shot in the right thigh. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation. There is no information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.